Canadian visitor, 50, with leg injury airlifted off Koko Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued a 50-year-old visitor from Canada after he apparently hurt his right leg causing him to become pale and breathe rapidly while hiking the Koko Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), the 911 call came at around 12:41 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, after the man suffered the injury and was unable to go down the trail on his own.

Firefighters located the man, who was hiking with his wife and daughter, at approximately 1:10 p.m.

HFD’s Air 3 rescue helicopter then airlifted the man to a landing zone at Koko Head District Park. He was transferred to Honolulu EMS at 1:26 p.m. but refused to go to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.