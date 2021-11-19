Canada visitor airlifted from Makaha Valley Trail after falling 50 feet

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued a visitor from Canada after she slipped off the Makaha Valley Trail and fell about 50-feet downslope.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), the incident happened around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, and firefighters arrived at the scene at 3:02 p.m.

The 47-year-old female had been hiking since 10 a.m. with a 39-year-old man, HFD reported. She then slipped and fell 50-feet. Firefighters utilized the GPS coordinates from the man’s cell phone to search for them.

HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter conducted an aerial search, and both hikers were located at approximately 3:41 p.m. Then, at 3:51 p.m., the female hiker was airlifted to a landing zone located off of Maiola Street in Makaha and was transferred to Honolulu EMS for further treatment.

Air 1 returned to the ridge trail to retrieve the man, and no other injuries were reported.