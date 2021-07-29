California woman airlifted from Diamond Head after becoming dizzy, fainting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 50-year-old California woman was airlifted from the Diamond Head Summit Trail after she became dizzy and fainted on Thursday, July 29, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

HFD said a 911 call came in around 2:18 p.m. to report a California woman — who was hiking with her husband and six others — became dizzy and fainted just after the tunnel section of the trial.

HFD arrived at the scene at 2:26 p.m. and established a landing zone in the Diamond Head Crater.

Firefighters ascended the trail on foot and HFD’s Air 3 rescue helicopter landed on the helipad near the summit. Rescue specialists made contact with the woman at 2:39 p.m. and provided assistance so she could walk to Air 3.

HFD said the 50-year-old woman boarded the helicopter and was transported to the landing zone at 2:51 p.m., where Emergency Medical Services took over medical care.

Her uninjured husband and the remaining HFD personnel were later airlifted to the landing zone while the other members of the hiking party walked down on their own.