POʿIPŪ, Hawaii (KHON2) — A visitor from California drowned while snorkeling in waters off Poʿipū Beach.

The Kaua’i Police Department identified the man as 50-year-old Mack Lewis.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Police said a call was made to KPD dispatch around 2 p.m. Monday, April 18 that a man was unresponsive in the sand bar by Poʿipū Beach.

Kaua’i Fire Department, lifeguards, and American Medical Response responded. Their attempts to revive him were not successful.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

His family and friends were contacted by a volunteers from a grief counseling service called Life’s Bridges.