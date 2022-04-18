POʿIPŪ, Hawaii (KHON2) — A visitor from California drowned while snorkeling in waters off Poʿipū Beach.
The Kaua’i Police Department identified the man as 50-year-old Mack Lewis.
Police said a call was made to KPD dispatch around 2 p.m. Monday, April 18 that a man was unresponsive in the sand bar by Poʿipū Beach.
Kaua’i Fire Department, lifeguards, and American Medical Response responded. Their attempts to revive him were not successful.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News
His family and friends were contacted by a volunteers from a grief counseling service called Life’s Bridges.