HONOLULU (KHON2) — A California visitor drowned in waters off Maui.

It happened just before 5:15 p.m. Monday, June 27.

Good Samaritans found the man face down in the water on the north side of Black Rock. They brought him to the rocky area.

The Maui Fire Department arrived and took him to shore where they did CPR on him with an AED.

They were unable to revive him.