WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Maui Fire Department performed a mountain rescue of a 26-year-old female hiker from California on Saturday.

According to MFD, they received a report of a hiker that had slipped and fallen on a Makamakaole trail, resulting in a broken leg at around 1:41 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

MFD then responded to the scene and extracted the hiker from the area via Air 1. Medical care was then transferred to medics.