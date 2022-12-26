KALIHIWAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is a rescue operation underway on Kaua’i.

Kaua’i County officials said that on Sunday, Dec. 25, a man from California was swept out to sea while swimming with two companions.

The 56-year-old person went swimming at ‘Anini Beach when around 1 p.m. the group became distressed.

The group worked to make their way back to shore but was only able to do it with the help of bystanders.

The two companions made it back to shore but one did not.

Ocean Safety lifeguards were joined by Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, the U.S. Coast Guard, firefighters from the Hanalei Station, KFD’s on-duty Battalion Chief and officers and detectives from the Kaua‘i Police Department’s Patrol Services and Investigative Services bureaus.

The search was unsuccessful leading them to resume their efforts this morning, Dec. 26. Officials said that the conditions for the search are difficult with large surf and a strong current making rescue operations difficult.

Officials said that the search is ongoing and will provide more information as the situation unfolds.

The two swimmers who made it to shore were treated by American Medical Response personnel, and the Visitor Aloha Society of Kaua‘i is helping the family through the situation.