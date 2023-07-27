HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Thursday, July 27.

The call was answered at approximately 3 p.m., and it took EMS personnel to Eternity Beach.

According to EMS, an unresponsive swimmer was pulled from waters off Eternity Beach near the Halona Blow Hole.

Honolulu Ocean Safety was also called to help with the rescue.

EMS personnel said that bystanders had pulled the swimmer from the waters and that they had performed CPR. Their quick thinking and action made it possible to revive the 38-year-old man who was found unresponsive.

EMS said that once he was breathing again, they took him to a local area emergency room in serious condition.

Swimmers, snorkelers and free divers have been racking up the rescues lately.

KHON2 reporter Nikki Schenfeld was able to talk about the recent spate of ocean rescues and deaths with a former Emergency Medical Technician.

“If they were night diving, spearfishing is already a challenging sport to begin with and when you add in night diving, you only can see as far as your light beam allows,” explained longtime diver and spear fisherwoman and former EMT, Sue Moreno.

Moreno went to explain further.

“In addition, you lose your peripherals, and that makes it all the more challenging,” she added. “The only thing I could speculate is they either got separated and injured separately, or one was trying to help the other and they both got lost.”

On Monday, July 24, Yohan Choi, a 17-year-old from Hawaii Island, was found unresponsive on the ocean floor off Hilo after a spearfishing expedition with friends.

On Sunday, July 23, two experienced divers who had gone missing were discovered unresponsive in the area known as “Velzyland” on Oahu’s North Shore located just north of Sunset Beach.