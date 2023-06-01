HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call at 10:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.

The call was for a situation at Electric Beach.

According to EMS, they discovered a 49-year-old male in critical condition.

EMS said that emergency personnel provided advanced lifesaving support on the patient who was found unresponsive in the ocean.

Emergency personnel said that bystanders pulled the man out of the water to perform CPR until first responders could arrive.

The 49-year-old was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition.