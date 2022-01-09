Bystanders perform CPR on unresponsive 59-year-old Kauai resident hiking Kalepa Ridge trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, Jan. 8, bystanders administered CPR on a 59-year-old male resident on the Kalepa Ridge Trail in Lihue on Kauai, according to the Kauai Fire Department (KFD).

The issue took place around 12:45 p.m. when bystanders notified first responders that the man was having difficulty breathing and then became unresponsive.

When officials were dispatched to the scene, the man had regained consciousness and was lying on the ground.

KFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter airlifted the man to a landing zone at the Kauai Beach Resort and was transported to the Wilcox Medical Center in serious condition for further treatment.