HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Ocean Safety said they responded to a 911 call on Friday, June 2 at 11 a.m.

The call came for an injured person who was unable to get off the rocks in the area of China Walls in the Hawaiʻi Kai area.

HOS said that it was due to the benevolence of bystanders that the 911 call came through and the man was rescued.

According to HOS, a man was knocked off the rocks by waves that crashed into them. The man suffered a serious arm injury as well as a gash to his head.

Lifeguards were able to identify the man as a 27-year-old local resident.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were also on the scene. After lifeguards rescued the man, EMS treated him for his injuries and then transported him to a local area emergency room in serious condition.

According to Officials, the surf was approximately in the one- to two-foot range.

HOS said they want to remind the public that even small surf can prove to be very dangerous. It is important to be vigilant when you are swimming, walking or hanging out near or on rocky shorelines with crashing waves.