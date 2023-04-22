HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, April 19, the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 6:53 p.m.

The call indicated that a swimmer was in distress near 10 Hanapepe Place.

Fire personnel arrived at China Walls at 6:58 p.m. only to find out that the swimmer was already safe.

According to HFD, a male bystander saw the swimmer having difficulty in the water. It was reported that he jumped into the ocean of his own volition and helped the swimmer back to shore to safety.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also responded to the 911 call.

They said the swimmer was a 19-year-old female.

According to EMS, she had been sitting on the cliff’s edge enjoying the gorgeous view and power of the ocean. As she was sitting, a wave came in and knocked her into the water.

This is when the bystander jumped into the water to save her life.

The gorgeous blue ocean and rough trail terrain make China Walls a very popular destination for swimmers, hikers and voyeurs. It is located in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

EMS personnel said they treated the swimmer for a serious hip injury and multiple abrasions.

They transported her to local area trauma center in serious condition.

In 2021, a 25-year-old female was also hospitalized after she sustained serious injuries at China Walls when she was dragged across the rocky shoreline.

Like Wednesday’s incident, the woman from 2021 was also rescued by a bystander who jumped in the water to save her.