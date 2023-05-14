HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded a swimmer emergency on Sunday, May 14.

The incident is reported to have taken place around 11:04 a.m. at a parking lot near Aliʻinui Drive.

EMS said that they responded to a call regarding an unresponsive swimmer in the lagoon.

According to EMS, a bystander jumped in to perform CPR before emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

The swimmer was a 70-year-old man who was taken to a local area emergency room in critical condition.