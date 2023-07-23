File – Ocean Safety lifeguards participate in an interagency search-and-rescue exercise in east Oahu, Hawaii, April 29, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department reported they responded a call regarding a distressed boater.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 23 at around 1:40 p.m. off the coast of Waikiki Beach.

According to HFD, units located the boat at approximately 1:44 p.m.

They also said that the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene at 2:14 p.m.

HFD said they transferred care for the boater over to EMS at 2:15 p.m.