HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department reported they responded a call regarding a distressed boater.
The incident occurred on Sunday, July 23 at around 1:40 p.m. off the coast of Waikiki Beach.
According to HFD, units located the boat at approximately 1:44 p.m.
They also said that the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene at 2:14 p.m.
HFD said they transferred care for the boater over to EMS at 2:15 p.m.