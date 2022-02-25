Laupahoehoe, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man in his 40s to 50s was cutting trees near a cliff adjacent to Highway 19 on the Hawaii Island and did not return home, according to Hawai’i County Fire Department (HFD).

HFD received an emergency call around 7:47 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 7:59 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Firefighters located the man 75 feet at the bottom of the cliff. HFD said first responders performed a rope rescue to extricate the man.

The man denied medical treatment. The incident was cleared by 11 p.m.