Big Island firefighters, US Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman who fell into water at Kaiwi Point

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department reported that they are searching for a missing fisherman who fell into the water at Kaiwi Point on the Big Island.

Officials stated the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, and the missing fisherman was a 47-year-old man.

According to the friend of the missing fisherman, they were opihi picking together when the 47-year-old fell into the water. The friend said he jumped in to help him and grabbed his arm; however, they both apparently started to go underwater.

The friend then let go of the man to get air but did not see him when he went back underwater. Officials also noted rough shoreline conditions in the area.

Big Island firefighters and the United States Coast Guard will continue the search in the morning of Sunday, Dec. 19.