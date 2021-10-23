Big Island firefighters rescue calf that fell 80 feet

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, Oct. 22, Big Island firefighters rescued a 200-pound calf that fell 80 feet off a cliff in the Pepe’ekeo area in a small bay with steep cliffs all around.

According to officials, the incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. The calf was located on the shoreline below the cliff.

Firefighters with ranching experience were able to lasso the calf to restain it, and a helicopter lifted the animal approximately 60 feet up the cliff and to a ledge. The calf was able to walk to a safer location by itself.

Officials said the calf was not harmed, and no other injuries were reported.