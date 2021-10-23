Big Island firefighters rescue calf that fell 80 feet

Water and Land Rescues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, Oct. 22, Big Island firefighters rescued a 200-pound calf that fell 80 feet off a cliff in the Pepe’ekeo area in a small bay with steep cliffs all around.

According to officials, the incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. The calf was located on the shoreline below the cliff.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Firefighters with ranching experience were able to lasso the calf to restain it, and a helicopter lifted the animal approximately 60 feet up the cliff and to a ledge. The calf was able to walk to a safer location by itself.

Officials said the calf was not harmed, and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories