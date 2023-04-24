HONOLULU (KHON2) — Just a day after a man died after falling about 40 feet down the Lanikai Pillbox trail, the Honolulu Fire Department was back on the scene for another injured hiker.

According to the HFD, they were called to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on April 24.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The first unit arrived within 10 minutes to ascend the trail on foot. A second unit prepared for air operations by securing a landing zone at a nearby park.

The fire department was told that a woman in her 60s had suffered an injury while hiking and could not make it back down on her own.

By 11:59 a.m. the hiker was located and was airlifted to the landing zone. She was then treated by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

According to EMS, the woman had fallen after a branch she grabbed broke.

This comes just after a visitor from Maryland, also in his 60s, died on April 23 on the trial.

The Visitors Aloha Society of Hawaii said the man was with his family when he was celebrating his daughter’s 30th birthday.

HFD stated that the man had tumbled down the trail.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

After he was airlifted to a landing zone, EMS said he had died upon arrival.