A photo shows an aerial view of Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Diamond Head or Lēʻahi is one of the most recognizable icons in the world. A beacon of beauty, residents and visitors alike enjoy its moderate skill level and its access to an aerial view of the island.

On Sunday, March 19, the Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call at 10:48 a.m. regarding a hiker who had been injured.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to HFD, a male in his 20s was reported to have fallen, injured himself and was unable to descend the trail on his own. HFD arrived at the scene by 10:55 a.m. and located the hiker by 11:16 a.m.

HFD provided a medical assessment. They then escorted the injured hiker to the nearby helipad where Air 1 was waiting to transport him.

Earlier in March, HFD said they rescued another distressed hiker. A 51-year-old man who had experienced a medical condition and needed medical attention after he had ascended the Diamond Head Trail.

HFD provided a few safety tips for when you decide to enjoy the myriad hikes that Oʻahu has to offer.

Begin early when going on a long hike. It is not safe to wait until after dark or near dusk as you can become lost or hurt and your chances of rescue become fewer.

A photo shows an aerial view of Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Hikers ascend the trail at Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the stairs on the trail of Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Hikers descend the trail at Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Hikers on the trail at Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows a view of Waikīkī from Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Bring a cell phone with you and ensure that the battery is fully charged. If possible, bring an extra battery or battery pack that can recharge your battery in case it takes a while for rescuers to find your location.

Bring water or some hydrating beverage. It is imperative that you stay hydrated during your excursion.

Be sure to pack any medications that you may need.

Remain on the established trail to reduce your chances of becoming lost or injured. It is easy to get lost on self-determined paths. HFD said that most accidents occur when hikers leave the trail and disregard warning signs.

Know what your physical capabilities and limitations are before taking a hike. Choose trails that are conducive with your skill level so you can enjoy your hike safe.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If you do become lost, then stay put. Call 911 immediately and do not move. Responders will be tracking where your geolocation is based on where you are when you call.