HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call on Feb. 19 around 1:40 p.m. regarding an injured hiker on the Aihualama Trail in Manoa.

According to HFD, an 82-year-old male was separated from his family during the hike and suffered an injury needing medical assistance.

HFD said that they made contact with injured hiker around 2:30 p.m. and conducted a medical assessment, provided basic life support treatment and assisted him with descending the trail on foot.

Upon safely exiting the trail, the injured hiker was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services unit around 4:30 p.m.