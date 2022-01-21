72-year-old male visitor rescued at Manoa Falls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call on Friday around 10:53 a.m. about a distressed hiker at Manoa Falls.

A 72-year-old male visitor from Arizona had been hiking for about 30 minutes when he became weak, possibly from dehydration, according to the 911 caller.

HFD rescue crews made contact with the hiker at 11:24 a.m.

The Emergency Medical Services was on the scene, however, the hiker declined treatment. He was reunited with his wife around 11:43 a.m.