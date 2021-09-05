70-year-old rescued from Ka’ena Point after suffering from extreme heat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders rescued a 70-year-old man who suffered from extreme heat and exhaustion while hiking at Ka’ena Point on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the 911 call at 10:52 a.m. from the man’s wife who he was hiking with. The 70-year-old visitor was unable to continue his hike due to extreme heat and over exhaustion, HFD reported.

HFD and Ocean Safety both responded and located both hikers around 11:29 a.m. via All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

According to HFD, the man was airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter to a nearby landing zone, and his wife was escorted back to the trailhead on an ATV.

Patient care for the man was then transferred to EMS at approximately 11:40 a.m., and no other injuries were reported.