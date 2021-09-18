64-year-old airlifted after injuring her head on Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 64-year-old female in distress after she fell and injured her head while on the Diamond Head Trail on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:11 a.m. and moved up the trail by foot. HFD reported they located the hiker at 9:26 a.m.

According to HFD, an off-duty nurse had already begun to assess the female’s injuries before they arrived. Firefighters applied spinal precautions on the 64-year-old and secured her into a rescue basket.

HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter then airlifted her to a landing zone. Patient care for the female was transferred to EMS at around 9:41 a.m.

HFD said the 64-year-old was a visitor hiking with family members. No other injuries were reported.

