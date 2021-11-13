62-year-old in distress airlifted from Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 62-year-old hiker from the Diamond Head Trail after he had trouble breathing on Saturday, Nov. 13.

HFD said they received the 911 call at 1:18 p.m. when the man became distressed while hiking with a family member. Firefighters arrived at the scene and ascended the trail at around 1:25 p.m.

Firefighters located the man, found he had difficulty breathing and administered medical care. HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter then airlifted him to a landing zone located at the Diamond Head State Monument Park.

Patient care for the man was transferred to Honolulu EMS at 1:58 p.m., and no other injuries were reported.