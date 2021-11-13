62-year-old in distress airlifted from Diamond Head Trail

Water and Land Rescues

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Diamond Head the trail HFD responds to rescues most_1540699728596.jpg.jpg

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 62-year-old hiker from the Diamond Head Trail after he had trouble breathing on Saturday, Nov. 13.

HFD said they received the 911 call at 1:18 p.m. when the man became distressed while hiking with a family member. Firefighters arrived at the scene and ascended the trail at around 1:25 p.m.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Firefighters located the man, found he had difficulty breathing and administered medical care. HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter then airlifted him to a landing zone located at the Diamond Head State Monument Park.

Patient care for the man was transferred to Honolulu EMS at 1:58 p.m., and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories