HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a scene on Monday, March 20 on Nuuanu Pali Drive around 11:30 p.m.

According to EMS, a car with five teenagers left the roadway, flipping over and falling about 50 feet.

First responders evaluated all individuals involved.

After evaluations, they concluded that there were no injuries.

Officials said it was a miracle that no one got hurt.