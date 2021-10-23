36-year-old hiker with ankle injury rescued from Stairway to Hell Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued a 36-year-old female with an injured right ankle on the Stairway to Hell Trail in Kaneohe.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), they received a 911 call on Saturday, Oct. 23. at 4:39 p.m. about an injured hiker. Firefighters arrived at the Kaneohe District Park at around 4:48 p.m. and secured a landing zone.

Firefighters made contact with the female — who was hiking with one other person — via telephone. HFD’s Air 3 rescue helicopter located the injured hiker and airlifted her to the landing zone.

Patient care for the female was then transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 5:28 p.m., HFD said, and no other injuries were reported.

