3 rescued off Kaaawa after fighting ocean currents and strong tradewinds

KAAAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Ocean Safety responded to a paddle boarder and two divers who were reported to be in distress on Monday morning.

HFD responded to the call at 11:55 a.m. and confirmed that strong tradewinds and ocean current conditions left the group struggling approximately 1,000 feet offshore.

Once on scene, two firefighters made it out to the group. An Ocean Safety lifeguard and rescue watercraft team also responded.

HFD and Ocean Safety were able to assist the divers and paddle boarder to shore at 12:43 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.