3 people, 1 dog rescued 100 yards offshore in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Fire Department (HFD) rescued three people and a dog when their small recreational boat took on water approximately 100 yards off the Hilo Bayfront.

HFD reported that the people were in the water while their dog was still aboard the boat.

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 7, around 12:51 p.m.

First responders arrived on the scene via rescue boat and a private personal water craft at about 12:56 p.m.

The victims were transferred onto the rescue boat and the vessel was towed to a nearby shoreline. EMS then took the patients to Wailoa Harbor for medical assessment, HFD officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to HFD.