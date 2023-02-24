HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety said they rescued three divers in the North Shore area.

On Friday, Feb. 24, HOS said that three male divers called 911 around 12:30 p.m. The motor on their 10-foot Livingston boat had malfunctioned.

They were 500 yards off shore near Alligator Rock.

HOS said they responded via jet ski and worked to tow the boat, along with the divers onboard, to shore.

HOS said that there were no injuries reported.