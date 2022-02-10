24-year-old female visitor rescued from Olomana trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call on Thursday, Feb. 10 at around 9:46 a.m. for a hiker with a medical issue on Olomana Trail in Kailua.

According to HFD, a 24-year-old female visitor was hiking with five companions for approximately four hours when she became ill with stomach pains.

Firefighters traveled by foot on the hiking trail until they made contact with the female hiker at around 10:16 a.m.

HFD’s Air 1 extracted the female hiker from the trail on a rescue stretcher. She was then transported and care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said paramedics evaluated the hiker but she refused transport to an emergency room. No other injuries were reported.