Large waves slosh around Kewalos Harbor as a catamaran makes its way inland on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fun catamaran ride turns to chaos after an encounter with a dangerous wave.

According to Honolulu police, a 20-foot wave hit a catamaran that was floating out near Kewalo Harbor.

Police said that 20 people were injured in the incident but that only two sustained injuries that led to them being taken to hospital.

HPD said that Ocean Safety was called in for the emergency rescue.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call for the incident at 11 a.m.

According to EMS, multiple patients were injured on a boat.

EMS said that paramedics treated four of the patients at the scene for multiple injuries.

A 21-year-old female and a 60-year-old female sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

A 50-year-old male and a 28-year-old female also sustained minor injuries but had to be taken to a local area trauma hospital.