HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported they conducted two separate rescues on the Diamond Head Summit Trail after two visitors became ill while hiking.

Honolulu firefighters received a 911 call about a hiker with a medical emergency at 1:53 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, and firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:01 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to HFD, firefighters located a visitor in her 40s near the trail’s summit. She reportedly began to feel sick while hiking with her husband.

Then, HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter airlifted the couple to a landing zone inside the Diamond Head State Monument Park around 2:32 p.m.

During this rescue, HFD added they were notified of another hiker who became ill while on the trail — a visitor in his 80s. Firefighters located the man and also airlifted him to the landing zone at approximately 2:44 p.m.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Medical care for both visitors was transferred to Honolulu EMS before 3 p.m. Wednesday, and no other injuries were reported.