2 residents rescued on Hihimanu Trail due to ‘weakness, sickness and fear of heights’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two hikers on the Hihimanu Trail in Hanalei were rescued by first responders because of “weakness, sickness and fear of heights” on Thursday, Aug. 12.

At 12:40 p.m., the Kaua’i Fire Department (KFD) and AMR Hawaii responded to reports of two female residents in distress.

The females were located at the top of the Hihimanu Trail at approximately 1:30 p.m via KFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter. They were both secured to Air 1 and transported to a landing zone near the Okolehao Trail.

AMR Hawaii treated one hiker, but the other refused treatment. Both hikers declined medical transport.

The scene was cleared around 2:30 p.m.