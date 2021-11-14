2 lost hikers located via GPS coordinates, airlifted from Aiea Loop Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters found and rescued two lost hikers on the Aiea Loop Trail shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13; they apparently had been hiking since morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported the lost hikers — a 28-year-old male and a 26-year-old female — called 911 at 4:36 p.m.
Both hikers were located near the summit of the Aiea Loop Trail via their cell phone’s GPS coordinates, and firefighters made contact with them at 5:49 p.m.
HFD’s Air 2 rescue helicopter then airlifted both hikers to a nearby landing zone. They denied medical attention, and no injuries were reported.