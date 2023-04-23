The Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 rescue helicopter is shown in the photo in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

NUUANU, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Sunday, April 23, the Honolulu Fire Department reported that they responded to a 911 call at 7:26 a.m.

HFD said that they received a call stating that two male hikers in their 40s had begun a hike at Mānoa Falls early Saturday morning, April 22.

While they were hiking the falls area, the hikers attempted a ridge transfer to the Kōnāhuanui Ridge Trail.

However, when they tried to make the transfer, they became disoriented and lost.

Hence, the hikers make the decision to rough it through the night on the ridge and call for help the following morning.

Fastforward to Sunday morning when HFD responded to the 911 call.

Air 1 inserted fire personnel into the ridge at the hikers’ location by 7:52 a.m.

After assessing their status, HFD personnel had the two lost hikers airlifted to saftey by 8:15 a.m.

The fire department offered some helpful tips for those who want to enjoy Oʻahu’s gorgeous hikes and trails.

Hydration is key to survival. Carry water or some other hydrating liquid with you for the hike but also in case of also emergency.

Being prepared for the unexpected is imperative. Natural landscapes are their own ecosystems; so, remember that you cannot predict what can or will happen.

Knowing your own physical capabilities and limitations can be difference between a hike ending in an emergency and a hike ending with celebration. Every hike and trail in Hawai’i has a skill level demarcation. Research your hike and know how your skills and physical competence lines up with difficulty levels.

Always stay on the trail. There are lots of temptations that will draw you away from the predetermined path, but this can cause you to become injured or you may get lost.