Dark clouds hang over a lifeguard tower on Ala Moana Beach Park, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the two apparently drowned.

EMS said the incident happened at Ala Moana Beach on Monday at around 7:02 p.m.

The 14-year-old required life-sustaining treatment by EMS before she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

As for the 9-year-old, she was taken in serious but stable condition to the hospital.