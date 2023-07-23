PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said the bodies of two divers, who had been missing for several hours, were recovered from North Shore waters early Sunday morning.

The two divers were identified by loved ones as Raymond who also went by Jun (32), and Rupert, 28. They both leave behind their wives and several children. The two were extremely close and a friend said they both were experienced divers.

According to HFD, they received the 911 call at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

HFD said they responded to the area known as “Velzyland” on Oahu’s North Shore, located just north of Sunset Beach. Once rescuers were on the scene, they blocked off the area within a gated community while search efforts were underway.

HFD said they noticed a submerged dive light that wasn’t moving about 150 feet from shore. Rescuers then swam to the light and found the first unresponsive diver and brought him to shore at around 4:40 a.m.

HFD said they also had secured a landing zone for Air 1 at Sunset Beach Elementary School.

Rescue crews continued their search for the second diver utilizing Air 1 as a light source, while fire crews used SCUBA equipment to search underwater.

By around 6:50 a.m., HFD located the second diver and brought him to shore.

EMS pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Snorkeling is the leading death contributor to any ocean-related activity in Hawaii. Free-diving fatalities are quite rare. One of the last reported night-diving deaths was back in 2019 outside Mokuleia, also on the North Shore.

Dive experts said they are surprised two men were killed in this tragic incident.

“If they were night diving, spearfishing is already a challenging sport to begin with and when you add in night diving, you only can see as far as your light beam allows,” explained longtime diver and spear fisherwoman and former EMT, Sue Moreno. “In addition, you lose your peripherals, and that makes it all the more challenging.”

“The only thing I could speculate is they either got separated and injured separately, or one was trying to help the other and they both got lost,” she added.

It’s unknown just yet what the two men were diving for since it is not lobster season, according to police there were others diving with Raymond and Rupert. However, police said there are no signs of foul play.

She said there is a trench outside of the surf break Velzyland and it can be scary diving there at night.

It was also raining on the North Shore Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“A lot of times when it rains and there’s wind it picks up silt from the bottom so it’s dirty,” Moreno said. “It’s not very clear – it’s not the best choice to dive at night at that level of rain, I was in Wahiawa and it poured all night.”

Moreno said accidents happen, and people who have done a certain sport for years or decades can get complacent, and it’s important to remember all the safety steps especially if you go out at night time.

HFD said that “the custody of the divers and the incident were transferred to the Honolulu Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and the medical examiner department at 8:01 a.m.”