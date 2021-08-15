2 distressed visitors rescued by first responders at Lāwa‘i Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two California visitors were rescued from the waters off Lāwa‘i Beach in Po‘ipū by first responders on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. when Ocean Safety personnel noticed two females in distress approximately 200 yards offshore.

Firefighters responded and assisted Ocean Safety to bring the females to shore via rescue boards. Both females did not need medical attention, and no injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 9:50 a.m, officials reported.