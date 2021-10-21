2 distressed hikers rescued after hiking about 5 hours on Wahiawa Hills Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to reports of two hikers in distress on the Wahiawa Hills Trail shortly before 5 p.m. after they had been hiking since 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

HFD reported the 911 call came around 4:33 p.m., and firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:45 p.m.

A 37-year-old man and 32-year-old female — both residents — were hiking with their pet dog since 11 a.m., and the female was unable to continue the hike due to exhaustion, HFD said.

Firefighters located both hikers near the peak of the trail, and HFD’s Air 2 rescue helicopter airlifted the female to a landing zone at Iliahi Elementary; further medical attention for her was not needed.

The man and dog were able to safely exit the trail themselves, and no other injuries were reported.