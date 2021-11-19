2 boaters rescued after their vessel submerges off of Honokala Point on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two boaters sustained cuts and scrapes after their vessel ran aground off of Honokala Point on Maui while returning from a fishing trip. They sent out a mayday call and were both able to swim to shore before submerging.

The Maui Fire Department (MFD) reported the incident happened Sunday, Nov. 14, around 10:15 a.m.

MFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter located the partially submerged boat offshore. A 43-year-old female was located at the top of a 50-foot cliff and a 73-year-old man was located on the rocky shoreline below.

The female was able to climb up to a residence on N Honokala Road to call for help, according to MFD. The man was then airlifted to a landing zone, then transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

Additionally, MFD stated the female was uninjured, aside from the cuts and scrapes. The rescue ended at approximately 12:46 p.m.