HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders rescued a 19-year-old man at Spitting Caves after he jumped into the ocean on Friday, Aug. 6.

It happened around 12:15 p.m.

The Mililani local was unable to get back to shore on his own.

Ocean safety rescued the man via jet ski and brought him to shore uninjured.

Lifeguards also reported windy and choppy weather conditions. The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) also responded.