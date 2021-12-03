13 stranded kayakers rescued by Kauai firefighters on Wailua River

WAILUA, Kauai (KHON2) — Kauai firefighters rescued 13 kayakers on the Wailua River after they got stranded near Uluwehi Falls on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The incident happened around 5 p.m., and those who called firefighters said the river’s water had risen, making it impossible to pass through.

Kauai Fire Department (KFD) reported the kayakers were past the kayak landing, near the end of the trail to Uluwehi Falls.

KFD’s Whaler 1 rescue boat responded and firefighters located all 13 people stranded across the river, then shuttled them across by using the kayaks that were already on site.

Once all 13 were safely across, KFD reported the kayakers used their own kayaks to head down the river toward the Wailua Marina — with the assistance of Whaler 1. No injuries were reported.