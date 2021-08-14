10-year-old boy rescued near Mokulua Islands

LANIKAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 10-year-old boy was rescued in waters near the Mokulua Islands by lifeguards.

It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday. Aug. 14.

The boy’s father who was diving with him at the time reported him missing.

The search began and he was found by lifeguards about 150 yards offshore of Lanikai.

Lifeguards put him on a jet ski and took him to shore — he was not injured.

“It was a great end to what could have been a tragic start to the weekend. We always recommend calling 911 as soon as you think someone may be in trouble in the ocean,” said Acting Ocean Safety Lieutenant Shannon Clancey. She added, “Also proper diving equipment, including a dive flag, is of utmost importance.”