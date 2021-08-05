Skip to content
Water and Land Rescues
67-year-old visitor rescued from Kalalau Trail
51-year-old missing paddler rescued after being found 1 mile offshore of Maui
HFD rescues injured hiker on Puʻu Maʻeliʻeli Trail in Kaneohe
Hiker rescued from Moanalua Valley Trail
6 people rescued from overturned canoe in Kahala
HFD rescues lost hiker from Waimano Ridge Trail
HFD airlifts 2 Maryland visitors from Ka’au Crater Trail
38-year-old hiker with leg, ankle injury rescued on Lulumahu Falls Trail
Kauai rescue team finds pup 4 days after she fell into steep ravine at Waimea Canyon
Video
HFD rescues 4 lost hikers on Kaau Crater Loop Trail
California woman airlifted from Diamond Head after becoming dizzy, fainting
73-year-old woman airlifted from Diamond Head Crater Trail after suffering apparent injury
HFD airlifts 3 lost Florida women from Upper Waimano Trail
Kauai first responders rescue 48-year-old injured hiker on Kukui Trail
HFD rescues lost hiker on the Lulumahu Falls Trail
Video
Trending Stories
Pre-travel test for all Hawaii passengers back on the table amid coronavirus spike
Video
Hawaii reports 628 Coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths
Hawaii unions balk at Gov. Ige’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for state, county workers
Video
Where Hawaii residents can get tested for COVID-19 for free
Ige confirms CDC eviction moratorium applies to all major Hawaii counties