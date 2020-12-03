Lawmakers react to President Trump’s most recent assault on the election

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — “This is probably the most fraudulent election that anyone has ever seen,” President Donald Trump said.



President Trump continued his assault on the election from the Oval Office Thursday, the morning after he released a 46-minute online video attacking the election process. The video has millions of views.



“I’ve been embarrassed, frankly, by Donald Trump’s words and actions,” Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner said. “I mean obviously, he’s a sore loser and on top of that, he’s really undermining Americans’ confidence in our system.”



Warner says the longer the president goes on, the more he hurts his own reputation.



“I can tell you that from a number of the Republican Senators who are increasingly very very frustrated with his antics,” Warner said.



But, many Republicans continue to back the President.



“We need to let the processes play out. The president is well within his constitutional rights to be able to bring these cases,” Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Fred Keller said.



Keller wants to hear more from attorney general William Barr.



Barr told the Associated Press that there appears to be no widespread election fraud, nothing that would change the results of the election.



“No widespread fraud. What’s that mean? Does that mean some fraud is okay? We should get to the bottom of this so that we as Americans, no matter what your party affiliation, but we as Americans, can have confidence in our electoral process,” Keller said.



President Trump and his team don’t have much time. States must certify their election results for the electoral college by next Tuesday, December 8.