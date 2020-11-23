Biden begins nominating cabinet members as Trump continues to fight election results

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Despite the lack of cooperation from President Donald Trump, who still has yet to concede the election, President-elect Joe Biden pushed forward Monday, building up his future administration’s national security and foreign policy roles.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said he expects the Senate to quick quickly on his nominations.

“He’s surrounding himself with good people,” Cardin said. “I think he has put forward a diversified group a very experienced group on foreign policy and national security.”

Biden plans to nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State and former Secretary of State John Kerry will lead the administration’s response to the climate crisis.

Cardin called it, “a team that can help reverse the damage that was done during the Trump administration.”

Biden also plans to nominate Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence, Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor, Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

In response to Biden’s picks, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump, who’s administration is continuing to challenge the results of the election.

“Right now, there’s a constitutional process that’s being played out,” she said. “There are questions being asked in court, but the [General Services Administration] will determine when ascertainment is reached.”

Biden’s nominees now must be confirmed by the Senate before their work can officially begin.