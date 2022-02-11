Biden administration faces resistance on clean energy push

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing forward with a green agenda that includes investments in electric vehicles and clean energy.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is leading that charge. She and the president held events this week promoting their investments in electric vehicles and pushing for proposals to offer clean energy tax credits to utility companies.

“Doing nothing is not an option,” Granholm said.

Avangrid CEO Dennis Arriola was one of the people invited to the White House to talk about how companies can collaborate with the government on green initiatives.

“To get the tax credits necessary to continue our path forward on getting more clean energy in this country,” Arriola said.

As Democrats try to move individual pieces of the Build Back Better agenda, Sen. Mark Warner says clean energy is a priority.

“We’ve got to make sure that we take aggressive steps on the challenges around climate change,” the Virginia Democrat said.

As the administration touts the climate accomplishments already included in the Infrastructure Law, they’re facing resistance on the rest of their clean energy agenda. Republicans like Rep. Ralph Norman and Rep. James Comer are pushing back.

“I’m afraid extreme proposals by Democrats will do nothing but destroy good-paying American jobs and ruin our economy,” Norman, a Republican from South Carolina, said.

“President Biden’s policies raise electricity costs for the American people and put American energy companies at a competitive disadvantage with the rest of the world,” Comer, R-Ky., said.

Granholm argues building a clean energy economy will create millions of jobs and make America more energy independent.

“We’ll build out these products, we’ll use them here, we’ll stamp them ‘Made in America,’ we’ll export them. I mean, it’s just a huge economic opportunity,” Granholm said.

Though she admits it may take political compromise, she’s optimistic it can get done.

“I think that there is great agreement on the need to do something on the climate,” Granholm said.