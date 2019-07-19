Army Futures Command, now a year into modernization plan, almost fully operational

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — It’s been nearly one year since the Army announced its largest reorganization in decades. It’s called Army Futures Command.

Military leaders said it’s a key part of the Army’s modernization plan and efforts to combat emerging threats from adversaries including Russia and China.

Whether it’s unmanned vehicles or computer systems that track our enemies, military officials said advanced technology plays a vital role in defense.



“To improve the way we do business to better allocate resources and to make the Army more lethal and efficient,” said Bruce D. Jette, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology.



Jette said the Army Futures Command or AFC is accelerating efforts to modernize and make the U.S. more competitive against emerging threats. Military leaders said the project started small but now has a worldwide presence.



“To more than 24,000 soldiers and civilians located in 25 states and 15 countries,” said Gen. John M. Murray, Army Futures Command.



While military leaders touted the progress AFC made over the past year, they know there’s a lot more to be done to prepare for the country’s future military needs.



Pentagon officials say civilian high-tech start-ups may play a role and they are working on ways to improve relationships with businesses leaders and researchers. But all the investment comes at cost, one that Pentagon officials stressed won’t be covered by a simple continuing resolution for defense spending.



“A CR will absolutely degrade our competitive advantage,” Gen. Murray said.

Senator Thom Tillis said resources for our military remains a top priority.



“Funding the military at the appropriate levels, recognizing that we have threats and have to put resources into our national defense,” he said.



Army leaders said investments made now will ensure troops are ready and prepared for the fights of the future. Military officials expect the Army Futures Command to be fully operational by the end of July.