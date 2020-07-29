2nd stimulus check almost certain, but details unclear

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — While Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill are still arguing over what the next coronavirus aid package should look like, they do seem to agree on one point: Americans should get another stimulus check.

“We’ve got to continue some help,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said.

How much and when remains up for debate, however.

Grassley said the Republicans’ plan for the next aid deal, called the HEALS Act, would set aside billions to send out another $1,200 direct payment. If you got a check the first time, you would be eligible for the second one.

Republicans and Democrats plans alike would also allow families to collect money for additional dependents, alike adults with disabilities and college students.

“We didn’t intend to leave out kids over 17 that were dependents of their parents,” Grassley said of the first payment.

But Democrats also say the GOP’s plan doesn’t go far enough.

“The more we can support putting money in people’s pocket, the greater impact it has on unemployment,” Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, said. “People go out and spend that money.”

She said Democrats would increase the payments for dependents from $500 to $1,200.

“We need to make sure that we’re putting money in people’s pocket so that they can feed their families,” she said.

Democrats also want to make all taxpayers eligible for payments, which would mean immigrants can get them, too.

Kris Cox of the Center on Budget Policy Priorities, a D.C.-based progressive think tank, said as many as 6 million people who were eligible for the initial aid are still waiting to see the money.

“More needs to be done by the IRS and advocates,” Cox said.

For now, the White House is backing the GOP plan, with President Donald Trump saying he also supports another stimulus payment.

Lawmakers continue to bicker about other parts of the next relief package and it’s unclear if they will be able to strike a deal before recessing Aug. 7.