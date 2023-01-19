WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Biden arrived in California Thursday ready to survey the communities facing historic storm damage.

“The federal government is not leaving its responsibility till it’s all fixed, it’s done,” the President said.

Late Wednesday night the president authorized more federal funds to help cover the cost of clean-up, and the Administration says more than 500 FEMA agents and other federal support workers are set to help.

“They’re with you to provide disaster relief,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

That aid is something lawmakers, like Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), have been pushing for since the dangerous weather began.

“Roads are washing away and already people are dying so we desperately need the help,” Chu said.

Lawmakers are also concerned that communities need to become more resilient to severe weather in the future.

“We’re working very very hard to bring resources from the federal government to address these issues but we also have to tackle climate,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said.

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Los Angeles to meet with local leaders to focus on increasing drought and flood resilience.